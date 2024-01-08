Namestnikov scored a goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Namestnikov has two goals and six helpers over his last six games while seeing top-six minutes in that span. The 31-year-old center opened the scoring late in the first period Sunday to keep his hot stretch going. He's up to 23 points, 44 shots on net, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 36 appearances. Namestnikov is well on his way to exceeding the 40-point mark for just the second time in his career.