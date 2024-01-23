Namestnikov scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 road loss against the Bruins.

Namestnikov scored on his only shot on goal while posting two hits in 16:51 of ice time across 21 shifts. It wasn't all great, as he lost all six of his chances at the faceoff dot. The 31-year-old Russian pivot has a goal and an assist in his past two games, and two goals and eight points with a plus-3 rating across 10 games in the month of January.