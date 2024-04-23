Kempe scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Kempe has earned back-to-back multi-point efforts. The 27-year-old continues to play on the Kings' top line, where he had a career-high 75 points in 77 contests during the regular season. Kempe should maintain that role, as well as a spot on both special-teams units, during the playoffs.