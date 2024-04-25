Kempe scored two goals on seven shots, went plus-3 and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Kempe's pair of goals came in the first period. The 27-year-old has three straight multi-point efforts, earning four goals and two assists in that span. He's added 12 shots on net and seven hits through two playoff outings. Kempe remains locked in to a top-line role with ice time in all situations, so he should continue to be productive in a first-round series that's showed little patience for defense.