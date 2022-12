Iafallo scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Both of Iafallo's points came on the power play. He's been on a heater since joining the second line, scoring four goals and adding three helpers in his last five contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to six tallies, 14 points (four on the power play), 32 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 16 appearances.