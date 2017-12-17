Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Loses in overtime
Kuemper made 29 stops, but couldn't brick up the net in overtime in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night.
The Isles scored on a nifty 2-on-1 in OT that went glove side top cheddar -- Kuemper had no chance on the shot. He goes between near-perfect performances and ones where he allows three or four goals. Still, Kuemper's stats are outstanding, so he's a decent play in daily formats when he's in the blue paint.
