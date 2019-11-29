Kings' Jack Campbell: Struggling with save percentage
Campbell has recorded a save percentage above .900 just twice in eight appearances this season and has given up three or more goals in five straight contests.
Campbell was a reliable No. 2 goalie last year, but this season isn't going nearly as well. Other than holding Carolina to one goal on Oct. 15, he's gotten beat with regularity, which appears to have the Kings reluctant to trust him. As such, his fantasy value is rather low at the moment outside of dynasty leagues, as he has proven he has the talent to get the job done in the past and carries long-term value. In season-long and daily leagues, though, the value is not there at the moment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.