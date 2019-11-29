Campbell has recorded a save percentage above .900 just twice in eight appearances this season and has given up three or more goals in five straight contests.

Campbell was a reliable No. 2 goalie last year, but this season isn't going nearly as well. Other than holding Carolina to one goal on Oct. 15, he's gotten beat with regularity, which appears to have the Kings reluctant to trust him. As such, his fantasy value is rather low at the moment outside of dynasty leagues, as he has proven he has the talent to get the job done in the past and carries long-term value. In season-long and daily leagues, though, the value is not there at the moment.