Kings' Jack Campbell: Tending twine in San Jose
Campbell is slated to start against the Sharks on Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell has been wonderful in a limited workload this season despite his misleading 5-8-0 record. The 26-year-old rookie owns a .930 save percentage and 2.23 GAA. He's also coming off a dynamite outing against Vegas on Jan. 1, stopping 46-of-47 shots in his first start since early November.
