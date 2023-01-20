Quick stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Pheonix Copley in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Stars.

By the time Quick entered the contest in the second period, the damage had been done. The Stars took it easy on the veteran since the Kings' offense was unable to push for a comeback. Quick has had his struggles this year, and he still hasn't won since Dec. 1, though he's now appeared in consecutive contests for the first time since early December. He's at 8-10-4 with a 3.35 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 25 outings. The Kings play in Nashville on Saturday and Chicago on Sunday, so Quick and Copley should be expected to split those games.