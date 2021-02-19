Quick gave up two goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

The Kings spotted Quick a two-goal lead in the first period, but he gave it all back by the end of the second. The latter half of the game was tightly played, and Quick made two of four saves in the shootout to grab the win. The 35-year-old improved to 4-2-2 with a 3.19 GAA and an .889 save percentage in eight outings. He seems to have repelled a challenge for the No. 1 job from Cal Petersen for now, making this goaltending situation a hot-hand timeshare. Right now, Quick's the one to roster.