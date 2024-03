Fiala scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

An early Stars turnover went to Drew Doughty, who fed Fiala for the goal 26 seconds into the game. That was the only puck that got past Scott Wedgewood. Fiala has eight goals and six assists over his last 10 contests. For the season, he's up to 21 tallies, 57 points, 174 shots on net, 48 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 63 outings in a middle-six role with power-play time.