Fiala notched two assists and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Fiala earned his first multi-point effort in over two weeks by helping out on goals by Anze Kopitar (on the power play) and Phillip Danault. The 27-year-old Fiala has four goals and four assists over nine games in March. He's at 60 points, 189 shots on net, 54 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 68 appearances, playing mainly on the second line this season.