Fiala scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

It's the second straight three-point performance and third straight multi-point effort for Fiala, who has caught fire at the right time for the Kings' playoff chances. The 27-year-old winger has found the back of the net in six of the last seven games, racking up six goals and 12 points over that stretch, and he sits one tally short of his fifth straight 20-goal campaign.