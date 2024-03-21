Fiala scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Fiala was involved in the Kings' first two goals during the blowout win. The winger has two goals and three helpers over his last three outings as he continues to pick up points in bunches. For the season, he's up to 23 goals, 62 points (26 on the power play), 55 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 69 appearances, 10 points back of where he finished last season in the same number of games.