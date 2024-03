Dubois scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Dubois snapped a seven-game goal drought with his third-period marker. During that slump, he managed just one assist. The 25-year-old center has 14 goals, 28 points, 115 shots on net, 76 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 62 appearances. He's played much of the season as the third-line center, though he hasn't been much better on the rare occasions he's gotten a top-six winger spot.