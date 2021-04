Bjornfot (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Bjornfot has watched the last three games from the press box, and he's expected to miss Wednesday's home game versus the Coyotes. Kage Clague skated on the third pairing in Bjornfot's place over the last two games, and he figures to remain there until Bjornfot returns.