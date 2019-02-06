Kings' Trevor Lewis: Expected to play during road trip
Lewis (foot) is slated to return to action during the remaining three games of the Kings' road trip, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lewis has been out of the lineup since Nov. 13 versus Toronto, a stretch of 36 games on the shelf. The winger's next opportunity to slot back in will come Thursday against the Flyers. Once given the green light to play, the 31-year-old should take on a top-six role.
