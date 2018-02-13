Kings' Trevor Lewis: Facing extended absence
According to coach John Stevens, Lewis (undisclosed) is considered "a little longer" than day-to-day, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.
Stevens expanded further regarding Lewis's status by saying, "I wouldn't consider him long term, but I wouldn't consider him day-to-day either," which makes the winger's status about as clear as mud. it seems likely that the 30-year-old will miss at least the Kings' next two outings, although it could certainly be longer (or shorter).
