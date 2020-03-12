Kings' Trevor Lewis: Finds twine in win
Lewis scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Lewis matched his point output from last year with 12. He needed 56 games to reach that mark this season, compared to just 44 last year. The 33-year-old forward has added 92 shots on goal, 68 hits and a minus-7 rating. Lewis is mostly a bottom-six forward -- there's little reason for fantasy owners to pay attention to his performance.
