Lewis signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Kings on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Lewis posted 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 82 games with Calgary last season while racking up 158 hits. The 36-year-old forward will return to Los Angeles, where he spent the first 12 years of his career. Lewis should compete for a bottom-six role with the Kings in 2023.