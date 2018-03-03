Kings' Trevor Lewis: Performs drills Friday
Lewis (upper body) was on the ice for "one-on-one net-front battle drills" Friday, albeit with limited contact in the session, LA Kings Insider reports, adding that there's still no true timeline for his return.
The 31-year-old forward, who happens to be the only Kings player currently listed on injured reserve, noted that he's taking his injury one day at a time. Lewis has 13 goals -- including two shorthanded and game-winning tallies apiece -- to complement 11 assists through 54 games this season. The Kings' 17th overall pick from the 2006 NHL Entry Draft must be eager to get going again, as he's only two points away from establishing a career high in said category.
