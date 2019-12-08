Kings' Trevor Lewis: Records helper Saturday
Lewis managed an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Lewis had the secondary assist on Matt Roy's third-period goal, which produced the final score as the Kings' comeback effort fell short. Lewis has just five points in 23 games this season, but he's picked up three helpers in his last five outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.