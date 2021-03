Moore scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Moore tallied in the second period, tying the game at 2-2. He has two goals and an assist in his last two contests. The 25-year-old forward has played 16 minutes or more in five of the last six games -- he's apparently earned more trust from head coach Todd McLellan. Moore has 12 points, 41 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 29 outings overall.