Arvidsson logged an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Arvidsson has three points and six shots on net over three outings since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old remains in a third-line role, but the depth of the Kings' offense makes that a little less of an issue than it would be on other teams. Arvidsson has five points, 18 shots and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances this season.