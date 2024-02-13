Dumoulin (lower body) will not return to Monday's game against the Devils.
Dumoulin left after logging just 3:08 of ice time in the first period. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Islanders. The 32-year-old has 11 points through 51 games this season.
