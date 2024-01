Beniers (upper body) has been taken off injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Beniers was originally deemed a game-time call versus the Blues but his activation clears the way for him to suit up Friday. The 21-year-old center was struggling offensively prior to getting hurt with just one point in his last seven outings. The Massachusetts native figures to start in a bottom-six role against St. Louis but should see more minutes as he gets back up to speed.