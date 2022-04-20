Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game versus Colorado, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer wasn't great in his last start Saturday against New Jersey, surrendering three goals on just 26 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his 18th victory of the year in a tough home matchup with an Avalanche squad that's averaging 3.54 goals per game on the road this season, fifth in the NHL.