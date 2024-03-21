Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease on the road against the Golden Knights.

Grubauer is winless in his last three appearances, posting a 0-1-1 record, 3.76 GAA and .876 save percentage. Despite the slump, the 32-year-old backstop continues to see the majority of the workload ahead of Joey Daccord. Still, with the Kraken all but eliminated from playoff contention, Grubauer could be forced to split the netminding duties down the stretch.