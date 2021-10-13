Gourde (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports.

The Kraken escaped a roster disaster with four players clearing COVID-19 protocols prior to Tuesday's contest. As such, Gourde won't be forced into action before he's ready. The 29-year-old appears set to return well before the late-November date he was initially expected for after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, but a new timeline hasn't been detailed.