Vasilevskiy is considering training changes after acknowledging his body began to give out on him midway through the regular season, reports NHL.com.

"The first 30-35 games I felt as usual," Vasilevskiy said Tuesday, "but then ... I don't know, me and my body weren't on the same page, I guess. All of those small injuries came out at the same time, so I just ... my mistake was that I didn't really pay attention to recovery, so I kept pushing myself to the limit. As I said after Game 35, my body kind of let me down. To be honest, I didn't feel that great after that." Vasilevskiy won 34 games this season with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 60 games. His GAA was his highest, and his save percentage his lowest since he became a full-time starter in 2017-18. Vasilevskiy will be taking an extended time off the ice this offseason to aid his recovery, perhaps as long as seven weeks. And the Lightning will be looking at changing his regular-season training schedule to ensure adequate recovery, so he can return to his elite form.