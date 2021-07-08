Vasilevskiy was awarded with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. He posted a 22-save shutout in Wednesday's 1-0 Cup-clinching win over the Canadiens in Game 5.

Dating back to the Lightning's Stanley Cup win last year, Vasilevskiy has shutouts in five straight series-clinching wins. The Russian superstar had five shutouts among his 16 wins in 23 games as he backstopped the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cups. He finished the playoffs with a .937 save percentage, and he'll likely be the No. 1 goalie off the board in fantasy drafts this fall.