Vasilevskiy stopped all 32 shots he faced in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

Vasilevskiy stymied the top team in the Western Conference with a sensational performance that included several highlight-reel stops. The 23-year-old has now won four straight games, bringing him to 20-4-1 on the season. Vasilevskiy owns a remarkable .933 save percentage and has been one of the best fantasy goaltenders this season. Use him well.