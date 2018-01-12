Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Torched at home by Flames

Vasilevskiy was lit up for five goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to visiting Calgary.

Don't look now, but arguably one of the league's top netminders this year has inexplicably given up a whopping 15 goals (!) over his last three games. Vasilevskiy was able to escape with the win last time out against Carolina at home, where he was 16-1-1 prior to Thursday, but there's no doubt that his recent trend of porousness is disturbing. Good thing, then, that the Bolts are officially on their bye week and won't play until Jan. 18 against Vegas, giving Vasi a chance for a breather.