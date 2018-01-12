Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Torched at home by Flames
Vasilevskiy was lit up for five goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to visiting Calgary.
Don't look now, but arguably one of the league's top netminders this year has inexplicably given up a whopping 15 goals (!) over his last three games. Vasilevskiy was able to escape with the win last time out against Carolina at home, where he was 16-1-1 prior to Thursday, but there's no doubt that his recent trend of porousness is disturbing. Good thing, then, that the Bolts are officially on their bye week and won't play until Jan. 18 against Vegas, giving Vasi a chance for a breather.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Flames•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Six sneak past for first time this season•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Saturday in Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shutout streak finally ends in shootout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...