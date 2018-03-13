Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tuesday's starter

Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Senators, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy owns a dominant mark in the crease this season, posting a 40-12-3 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 56 appearances with the Bolts. He should have a good opportunity at extending that streak against a Senators team averaging a lowly 2.32 goals per game on the road this season.