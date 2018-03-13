Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tuesday's starter
Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Senators, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy owns a dominant mark in the crease this season, posting a 40-12-3 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 56 appearances with the Bolts. He should have a good opportunity at extending that streak against a Senators team averaging a lowly 2.32 goals per game on the road this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Supported well en route to victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 45 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Still wins after pelting with pucks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Assigned between pipes for matinee•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...