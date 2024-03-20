Cirelli scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The game looked dangerously close to getting out of hand after the Lightning took their first penalty, but Cirelli swung momentum in their direction with his shortie. This was his first shorthanded goal of the campaign and the 12th such tally of his career. For the season, he's produced 15 goals, 36 points, 109 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 57 hits and a minus-2 rating through 67 appearances, with five of his points coming over the last seven contests.