Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Scores in third straight
Cirelli had a goal and an assist with three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Chicago.
Cirelli picked up his fourth goal of the year midway through the second period, putting the Lightning up 2-1. He also set up Cedric Paquette's empty-netter with a minute left in regulation. Cirelli has now found the net in three straight games and has points in four of his last five. The 22-year-old has 11 points in 18 games this season.
