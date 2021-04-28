Goodrow managed an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Goodrow helped out on a Blake Coleman tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Goodrow is up to 16 points, 95 hits, 65 shots on goal, 43 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 49 appearances. He has often worked in a middle-six role this year, and his physicality is a positive for fantasy managers in deeper formats.