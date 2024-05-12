Goodrow scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Goodrow netted a second-period goal to snap a four-game point drought. The 31-year-old forward has two goals, two assists, eight shots on net, 17 hits, 16 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through eight playoff contests. There's not much glory in his fourth-line role, but Goodrow is a two-time champion who brings veteran reliability to the Rangers' lineup.