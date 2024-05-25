Goodrow sniped the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win versus the Panthers in Game 2.

Goodrow was the hero Friday night at Madison Square Garden -- he beat Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky on the blocker side in overtime to send the series back to Sunrise even at one game apiece. Goodrow added two shots, four blocks, five hits and a plus-1 rating in 14:38 of ice time to round out a great performance. Goodrow has been a pleasant surprise for New York offensively as of late with three goals in his last five games. The 31-year-old has six points (four goals) in 12 postseason contests so far.