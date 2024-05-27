Goodrow scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Goodrow added two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's win, which put the Rangers up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. His playoff experience is shining through with five goals over his last six games despite a limited bottom-six role. Goodrow has six tallies, two assists, 14 shots on net, 32 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 13 playoff appearances. He can't sustain this scoring pace over a longer stretch, but his defensive work is more than enough to keep him in the lineup.