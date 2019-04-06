Lightning's Brayden Point: Evidently resting Saturday

Point won't play Saturday against the Bruins for the regular-season finale, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. It appears that he's merely being rested ahead of the playoffs.

Point is far too valuable for the team to risk him getting injured in a rather meaningless contest. The burgeoning center experienced a rocket launch to fantasy stardom in his third season, with Point dropping 41 goals and 92 points -- not to mention 35 power-play points -- over 79 games. Barring a significant injury, there's no reason to believe that he'll trail off in the postseason, and fantasy owners are sure to go after him with an early-round pick in drafts during the fall.