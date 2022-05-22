Perry logged a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Perry picked up another tally on a deflection, redirecting a Ryan McDonagh feed to open the scoring in the first period. It's been quite a series so far for the 37-year-old winger with a goal in each of the first three games. Perry now has five goals and an assist in the playoffs after recording 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in the regular season.