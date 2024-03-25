Johansson will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Johansson will make a rare appearance, his first since Feb. 25. The 28-year-old is 11-7-5 with a 3.43 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 25 games this season. Since the start of January, he's 2-1-0 with an .859 save percentage in four outings.