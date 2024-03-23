Johansson has not played since Feb. 25 against New Jersey.
That was the last time the Lightning had a back-to-back set of games. The team plays two games this weekend, and Andrei Vasilevskiy will see action in Saturday's road matchup against the Kings. No starter has been named for the team's game Sunday in Anaheim yet, but it could be Johansson's net if Tampa Bay decides to rest Vasilevskiy.
