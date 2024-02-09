Johansson stopped 18 of 24 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Johansson gave up three goals in each of the first two periods. He was stuck between the pipes in the second half of a back-to-back, with this outing being his worst of the year. This was just his fifth outing since the start of December, as Andrei Vasilevskiy has handled most of the starts in goal. Johansson is now 10-7-5 with a 3.46 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 23 appearances.