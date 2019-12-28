Play

Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Heading back up from minors

Joseph was recalled Saturday morning, reports Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider.

The poor guy -- he was sent to Syracuse Friday morning only to be recalled less than 24 hours later. It's a long trip from Tampa Bay to Syracuse and back. The speedster has yet to explode in the NHL. Joseph has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 32 games, so he's not fantasy worthy at this point.

