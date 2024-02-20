Joseph scored twice on four shots, went plus-3 and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Joseph scored in each of the first two periods, with his second tally standing as the game-winner. He's been modestly productive with eight points over 17 outings since he returned from a lower-body injury Jan. 9. The 27-year-old winger has 10 goals, 27 points, 83 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-7 rating through 42 appearances. Joseph is on pace for a career year, assuming he can avoid another lengthy injury absence.