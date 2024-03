Joseph scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Joseph took off on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period and somehow fired it through Jake Allen to open the scoring. It was his first goal since Feb. 19. and snapped a 16-game drought (five assists). Still, Joseph has set a new career high for points in Ottawa with 34 (11 goals, 23 assists) in 58 games. And he's done it without time on the power play.