Joseph (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game versus Toronto.
Joseph will miss a fifth straight game with the lower-body injury he suffered against the Stars on Dec. 15. The Senators have yet to release an expected timetable for the 26-year-old winger's return, so for now, he can still be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Still out Saturday•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Set to miss remainder of trip•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Expected to miss time•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Helps out twice Friday•
-
Senators' Mathieu Joseph: Assists on three goals in win•