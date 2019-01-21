Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Hot shot sniper among rookies

Joseph is now second among all NHL rookies in goals scored with 12.

He scored the Bolts' first goal Saturday night against the Sharks. Joseph is behind only Elias Pettersson on the rookie sniper list. Remarkably, he's ahead of more heralded first-year players Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) and Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina). And Joseph is far more available in fantasy leagues. Stash him in your keeper formats.